Colin Kaepernick Goes Black Panther at 'Wrinkle In Time' Premiere

Since every NFL team is afraid to put him on a roster, Colin Kaepernick used his spare time to take in a movie -- as a VIP guest at a NYC screening of "A Wrinkle in Time."

Kaep -- rockin' his trademark fro and black leather jacket -- and his girlfriend, Nessa, showed up to the Walter Reade Theater for the special Oprah Magazine screening of the flick, which stars Oprah.

The QB chopped it up with Gayle King on the red carpet -- and seemed to be all smiles.

Turns out, Kaep was invited by 'Wrinkle' director Ava DuVernay -- and thanked her with a special Twitter message after the flick.

"Thank you @ava for inviting me and @nessnitty to the premiere of your brilliant film A Wrinkle in Time! Continue to pave the way for Black women in Hollywood. I can't wait to see what's next!"