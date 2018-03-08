Kris Jenner Took Khloe on $8k Shopping Spree for Baby Gear

Kris Jenner Hooks Khloe Up with High-End Baby Stuff

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian took a mother-daughter shopping trip for baby gear -- and Grandma spared no expense loading up Khloe and Tristan's spawn with the good stuff.

We spotted all 3 -- mom, daughter and baby bump -- out in WeHo Wednesday hitting up various baby stores, and we're told Kris dropped at least $8k on goodies and furniture ... just in ONE place!

Our sources say they hit Petit Tresor to scoop up 3 giant stuffed giraffes. We know, we know ... how much for the giraffes in the window? We're told Kris dropped $3,600 just for those. She also purchased a pink nursery glider chair, with matching ottoman, for $4,200 -- and threw in another $550 for a silver high chair.

That'd be plenty for anyone, but we're told their spree continued at several other boutiques ... so, God only knows what the total damage was.

As we reported ... the TMZ Celebrity Tour bus happened to drive by while the ladies were shopping, giving fans quite a sighting.