O.J. Simpson I Was Angry at Her During Her Funeral

O.J. Simpson Describes Anger Toward Nicole After Her Death on FOX Special

EXCLUSIVE

O.J. Simpson was still angry at Nicole Brown Simpson at her funeral, and although he doesn't remember what he said to her when he kissed her goodbye ... he describes what he WANTED to say in this never-before-seen video from the upcoming FOX special, "O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?"

It's all very strange and chilling, as O.J. elaborates to book publisher Judith Regan about the feelings he had toward his ex-wife ... and how his anger toward her didn't disappear after her death.

Simpson then oddly brings Nicole's infamous 911 call up -- where he could be heard yelling at her in the background -- as a way of explaining how he warned her of ... something. He talks in circles, but expresses regret he'll never be able to "have an effect on this person again."

O.J.'s asked what he said to Nicole when he leaned over and kissed her, but says he can't remember. He DOES remember people heard him say, "I'm sorry."

The FOX special also features what seems like a confession to the murders of Nicole and Ron Goldman in 1994, with the premise being it's only "hypothetical."

'The Lost Confession?' airs Sunday at 8 PM.