Meghan Markle Happy Int'l Women's Day ... Who Wants to Be a Princess, Too?

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Celebrate International Women's Day

Prince Harry has the perfect way to inspire the young women of Great Britain -- show off his bride-to-be, Meghan Markle.

The betrothed royals were in Birmingham, England Thursday to celebrate International Women's Day. Teenage girls, and several older girls too, lined up for an up-close and personal look at Harry and Meghan.

You can almost see what the young subjects were thinking as they greeted Meghan -- I wanna be you. Ditto for Harry -- I wanna be with you.

Harry and Megs gave them some more attainable goals too, while attending an event to promote careers in technology and engineering.

Nice sentiment, but we're guessing the young ladies would prefer the royal option.