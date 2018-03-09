Kardashians Played The Jackson Family In Celeb Softball Game!

Kardashian Fam Played Jackson 9 ... In Celeb Softball Game!

You think the Kardashians would suit up and play softball against normies? Hell no -- the team they faced was Tito Jackson's family!!!!

That's right ... Kim, Kourtney, Kris and the rest of the Calabasas Peaches faced off against "Tito's Team" -- led by team captain Tito Jackson, his sons T.J., Taryll and Taj and the rest of their families.

The best part ... Tito ditched the traditional baseball cap for a bowler hat because #fashion.

So, who won the game? Our sources tell us the Jackson family emerged victorious ... shocking considering the Kardashians reached out to 14-time MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez for coaching help!

Then again, A-Rod later admitted he sucks at softball.