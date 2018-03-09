TMZ

Kansas City Royals' Anti-Porn Seminar Is Whack ... Says Porn Legend

3/9/2018 6:34 AM PST

Lisa Ann Says Kansas City Royals' Anti-Porn Seminar Is Whack

EXCLUSIVE

The Kansas City Royals held a seminar to educate players about the dangers of watching pornography -- and XXX legend Lisa Ann has a SERIOUS problem with it. 

Royals general manager Dayton Moore first spoke out against porn last year -- saying it's connected to domestic abuse -- and brought in an org called "Fight the New Drug" to "educate" young players. 

But, Lisa Ann -- who's starred in classics like "Who's Nailin' Paylin?" and "Doctor MILF" -- says the workshop is completely misguided and wrong. 

Not only does Lisa think the Royals are overstepping into what players do in their personal lives -- but says enjoying adult films is definitely SAFER than other activities like skiing or dirt biking and should be ENCOURAGED! 

