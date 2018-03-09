O.J. Simpson Recalls First Meeting Nicole Brown

O.J. Simpson I Met Nicole While I Was Still Married

O.J. Simpson was still married when he first laid eyes on Nicole Brown Simpson, but that didn't stop him from pursuing her and asking her out.

TMZ has obtained an exclusive clip from O.J.'s upcoming two hour sit-down on FOX where he says he met Nicole while she was working at a restaurant called The Daisy.

The Juice didn't get her digits the first time but, as they say, second time's the charm, and plus he had some help.

O.J. says he had to explain to Nicole he was still technically a married man, although it sounds like he was already separated from first wife, Marguerite Whitley. Their marriage ended in 1979.

