Quavo Calls Cardi B His Sister-In-Law In Int'l Women's Day Shout-Out

Quavo gave a shout-out to his mama on International Women's Day, and then another member of his family ... his almost sister-in-law, Cardi B.

The two aren't even semi-related yet, but Cardi's engaged to Migos' Offset and since the rap trio is tight, no surprise Quavo considers Cardi a sister.

When we got him leaving Poppy with Rich the Kid, he dropped a freestyle about why she's one of the best sister-in-laws he's ever had, which is really endearing considering she got the crew in hot water over All-Star Weekend with her crip diss.

Also sweet, Quavo and Rich the Kid's exit in Rich's McLaren.