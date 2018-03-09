'Real Housewives Of New York' Sonja Morgan Has Wardrobe Malfunction Of The Year

'RHONY' Star Sonja Morgan Whoops!! My Gown's Going Down ... But Show Goes On!!!

'Real Housewife of New York' star Sonja Morgan turned a cabaret revue into a full-on burlesque strip tease when her wrap dress unraveled in front of a packed crowd.

Sonja was dancing backup Thursday night for fellow 'Housewife' Luann de Lesseps during her #CountessAndFriends cabaret in NYC. Sonja was putting down some serious white girl dancing, and seemed like a seasoned, fearless performer. Maybe too fearless.

The dress came undone, her girls came popping out, and through it all ... Sonja did not skip a beat. 

Best of all ... Luann was singing her hit, "Money Can't Buy You Class" when the wardrobe malfunction happened. Awesome timing.