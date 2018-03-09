Rick Ross Back in Action, Takes Daughters on Shopping Spree

Rick Ross Big Daddy Is Back in Action!! Takes His Girls Shopping

Here's photo proof Rick Ross' recovery is in full swing -- 8 days after he was rushed to a hospital, he was kicking it with Elmo ... and his daughters ... during a Miami-area shopping spree.

Rick cradled his baby girl, Berkley, on Friday while he cruised around the Bal Harbour Shops. The baby's mama, Briana Camille, and Rick's older daughter, Toie, were also along for the fun. We gotta say, Rick's looking good after 4 days of being hospitalized.

TMZ broke the story ... Rick was rushed to a hospital after he fell unconscious and woke up "slobbing at the mouth." He was treated in ICU, before getting released on Monday.

As we reported, Toie's 16th birthday is coming up next weekend. The huge party Rick planned had to be postponed due to his health crisis -- but he's definitely making it up to his girls. During the 2-hour shopping adventure, Elmo was there to entertain Berkley, and Toie got a trip to Gucci.

Great to see da Boss back in the mix.