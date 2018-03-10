'Blue's Clues' Reboot Open to Female Host

'Blue's Clues' Reboot Open to Female Host

Exclusive Details

Beloved children's show "Blue's Clues" is returning after a 12-year hiatus, but the half animated and half live-action program's host might look very different.

We're told the "Blue's Clues" team is seriously considering replacing the hosting spot, previously held by Steve Burns and Donovan Patton, with a woman.

Sources tell us production for the reboot is paying close attention to what fans want via social media. So far, the hashtag #BringBackSteve has been trending. We're told production hasn't ruled out bringing the fan fave back, but is looking at all other options too, even hosting an open call in Burbank on April 18 for the gig.

Our sources say they're not planning on changing much, just updating things a bit. The new host will be wearing the signature green striped polo shirt and khaki pants that previous hosts wore, but likely without pleats in the pants.

As for why the show's coming back after all these years, we're told producers feel like they can connect with their old audience again, many of whom are starting to have kids of their own. As for dream celebrity guests for the revival, we're told they wouldn't turn down Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their daughter, Luna.