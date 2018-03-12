Bobby Brown Offers Help to Nick Gordon's GF After Domestic Violence Arrest

Bobby Brown Offers to Help Nick Gordon's GF ... I Won't Let Him Kill Again!!

Bobby Brown says he's willing to do whatever it takes to make sure Nick Gordon's girlfriend doesn't suffer the same fate as Bobbi Kristina.

Bobby -- through his attorney Christopher Brown -- says he'd like to personally lend a helping hand to Laura Leal, and offer her services through the Bobbi Kristina Brown Serenity House. Bobby says, "Domestic violence killed my daughter ... I do not want to see any more families destroyed at the hands of domestic violence and I do not want any more women to suffer like my daughter did."

The offer comes a day after Gordon's arrest for domestic violence. As we reported ... Leal told cops he struck her several times after picking him up from a bar. Cops noticed visible marks and arrested Gordon.

As you know ... Gordon was under scrutiny in connection with Bobbi Kristina's death in 2015. There were allegations of domestic violence before she was found dead. He was eventually found liable for her death in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Bobbi Kristina's estate, and owes the family $36 million.