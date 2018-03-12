Rapper Juelz Santana Arrested for Gun Possession at Airport

Exclusive Details

Rapper Juelz Santana belatedly realized he can run but he can't hide, because he surrendered to cops after fleeing from Newark International Airport Friday when TSA security found a gun in his carry-on.

Santana was arrested at 1 AM Monday by Port Authority Newark Airport police and booked for unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He was also booked on an unspecified federal warrant.

As TMZ reported, Santana was hoping to breeze through the checkpoint when the screener saw the firearm in the x-ray tunnel. When he realized what was up, he booked it out of the airport.