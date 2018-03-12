Widow of Toto Member Jeff Porcaro Sues Band for Royalties

Toto Sued Drums Are Echoing, But Widow Says She's Not Getting Paid

The widow of one of Toto's founding members says the band is screwing her out of her fair share of the money it continues to make off classic hits, like "Africa."

Susan Porcaro-Goings says her husband, Jeff Porcaro, left her in charge of his estate when he died in 1992 -- which means she should be getting his share of Toto's royalties. According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Susan says 2 surviving members -- Steve Lukather and David Paich -- are acting in concert to keep her in the dark when it comes to the band's finances.

Susan says she's made several requests for details on the band's revenue, but says she's getting incomplete info from Steve and David.

She points out, for the record, Jeff was part of Toto's foundation -- as co-founder with Paich. She says he came up with the band's name (after watching "Wizard of Oz"), and he also co-wrote "Africa" with Paich.

Susan's suing to force Toto to open up the books and pay her what she's owed ... as sure as Kilimanjaro rises like Olympus above the Serengeti.