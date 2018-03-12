Blac Chyna's New BF Reveals His Christian Mingle Technique

Blac Chyna's BF I've Got Helpful Tips to Slay 'Hoes' On Christian Mingle

Tinder and Bumble might have serious competition on their hands thanks to Blac Chyna's new boyfriend, YBN Almighty Jay, who's hyping up Christian Mingle after using it to meet her.

We got the 18-year-old Houston rapper Sunday at the DUB Show Tour at the L.A. Convention Center, and he confirmed the rumor he met Chyna -- who's 11 years older than Jay -- on the religion-centered app. Now, this seems like a serious paradox, but sounds like Jay told a little white lie on his profile.

He's recommending others do the same if they wanna link up with Chyna-types.

BC was at the convention center with her guy -- so, it's hard to argue with his technique when he's got the MILF of his dreams on his arm.