CM Punk's Rumored Opponent: I'm Gonna Scramble His Brain at UFC 225

One of the frontrunners to fight CM Punk is making his case for the big-money fight ... saying he'll make it an unforgettable scrap -- by knocking Punk the hell out!!

We spoke with MMA fighter/personality Mike "The Truth" Jackson after confirming Punk was taking a 2nd fight at UFC 225... and he dropped some real talk about why he should get to knuckle up the WWE superstar.

"It's styles, it's personalities, it's somebody who's gonna sell the fight," Jackson told TMZ Sports. "Let's make money, Dana!"

As for the likelihood of Mike getting the call ... he says he's already chatted with a UFC matchmaker and Punk's coach, but "nothing is set in stone."

That said, they're both 0-1 and got wrecked by the same fighter in their UFC debuts (Mickey Gall) ... plus, we found video proof he can cut a promo!