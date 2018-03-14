Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner This is How We Roll at Lorraine Schwartz's Bash

Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Headline Lorraine Schwartz's Jewelry Launch Party

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner laid off the jewelry ... while attending celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz's soiree.

Kim and Kris hit up Lorraine's bash Tuesday night at Delilah in WeHo to celebrate The Eye Bangles launch ... a new addition to her signature Against Evil Eye Collection. While Kim and Kris chose the minimalist road ... that certainly had no bearing on the fact they were THE main attraction in a sea of celebs, who were out in full force.

This party's guest list was insane ... Usher, Pharrell, Alessandra Ambrosio, Sofia Vergara, Sharon Osbourne (so THAT'S where she was) and on and on and on.

Pretty cool moment when the DJ cranked out the obligatory "Yeah!" track ... with Usher front and center partying like it was 2004. Yeah, Rita Ora was digging it.