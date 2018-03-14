O.J. Simpson Posing with a Murderer ... Hypothetically, Of Course

O.J. Simpson Poses with Women for Photos After Murder 'Confession' Airs

EXCLUSIVE

O.J. Simpson was all smiles and snapshots just a couple days after confessing to murdering Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman ... with 2 women ... who didn't seem to care.

Simpson was spotted out Tuesday night at Kona Grill in Summerlin, NV -- a ritzy 'burb within Vegas -- when two older ladies wanted to get their photos taken with The Juice.

Whether they'd seen him give a "hypothetical" blow-by-blow account of slaying his ex-wife and Goldman on national TV a few days earlier is unclear. What is clear, however, is that some people, including these two, still love them some O.J. all these years later.

Smile for the camera ... murders be damned.