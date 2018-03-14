United Airlines May Be Held Responsible for Big Damages Over Dead Dog

United Airlines On the Hook for Big Damages Over Dead Dog

United Airlines apparently thinks a ticket refund will make its latest scandal go away, but we've learned it may be on the hook for a lot more.

As you know, a flight attendant shockingly ordered a passenger to put her dog, Kokito, in the overhead compartment and after prolonged, panicked barking, the dog died.

Under Illinois law, where the airline is based, the woman could not only get the value of the animal but money for "emotional distress suffered by the owner." In addition, the dog owner could get up to $25,000 in punitive damages if a jury determines the dog died from abuse or neglect on the part of the flight attendant.

The French Bulldog was 10 months old and the family had posted numerous photos of the dog with the family on social media.

The reality ... even if United has to pay $30,000, or $50,000 or more ... this is a public relations disaster of epic proportions, especially given the airline's recent statement that all of its employees would be required to attend 4 hours of "compassion training." The move was a direct response to the horrific incident where a doctor was dragged off a plane.