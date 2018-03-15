'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. Besos por Lauren In Barcelona

'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. Packs on Serious PDA with Fiancee Lauren

Arie Luyendyk Jr and fiancee #2, Lauren Burnham, don't seem worried about their haters while they make out in the streets of Barcelona.

The 'Bachelor' couple left all the controversy behind and jetted off to Europe, first hitting Iceland and now Barcelona. Their PDA sesh is either a sign they're totally carefree now, or an obvious attempt to play it up for paparazzi.

Hard to tell when it comes to Arie, but after he dumped his first pick, Becca, he instantly became public enemy #1 in the eyes of 'Bachelor' fans ... so, great time for an extended vacay!

Interestingly, former 'Bachelor' Jason Mesnick, who similarly backtracked on his final rose pick, advised Arie to get the hell outta dodge, meaning L.A., due to all the hate from Bachelor Nation.

Jason's still married to his pick from the show ... so, maybe Arie's wisely taking the tip.