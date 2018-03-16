Lawyer Wants Judge to Make Blac Chyna Talk About 2015 Car Crash

Blac Chyna Lawyer Wants Judge to Make Her Talk About 2015 Car Crash

Blac Chyna's been dodging and ducking her deposition about a 2015 car crash, and the plaintiffs' lawyer has had enough and wants to make her talk ... according to new legal docs.

Jon Teller, the attorney for the plaintiffs in the 2015 crash with Chyna's white BMW, claims they've been trying to interview her for 9 months now ... but she has canceled or failed to appear for her scheduled deposition at least FOUR times now.

Teller says they've been trying to work with Chyna reasonably but have been "stymied" at every stage ... so now he's asking a judge to step in and order Chyna to get grilled. According to the docs ... he also wants the judge to slap her with sanctions in the amount of $4,560 for her actions.

As we reported ... Chyna was scheduled to talk about her involvement -- or possible lack thereof -- in the 2015 hit-and-run case in October, but we now know it never happened.

As far as the crash goes -- Chyna's friend, Paige Addison, told cops she was behind the wheel and BC was not in the car. Paige was charged with felony hit-and-run ... but Teller believes Chyna was there too.

The civil trial against Chyna and Addison is set for June, so clearly ... Teller wants to question BC ASAP.

We reached out to Chyna ... she had no comment.