Kim Kardashian Chicago West ... Unfiltered

Kim Kardashian Posts First Photo of Chicago West Without Filter

Kim Kardashian's finally introduced the world to Chicago West ... WITHOUT any added social media filters.

Kim and Kanye's baby is just a couple days older than 2 months, but this is the first time she's been seen in her natural state -- no mouse ears, dog nose, flower headdress or anything added for effect.

But don't worry about Kim abandoning filters altogether ... she posted a vid of Chicago later with plenty of them.

It's interesting -- Kim chose to use Instagram instead of Snapchat for this reveal. Remember, Kylie possibly cost the companies millions when she posted about not using Snapchat anymore ... but later made it up to them.