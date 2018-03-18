TMZ

NBA's Chase Budinger Gunnin' for Olympic Gold Medal ... But Not in B-Ball!

3/18/2018 12:40 AM PDT

NBA's Chase Budinger Says He's Gunnin' for Olympic Gold, But Not in Basketball!

EXCLUSIVE

Former NBA stud Chase Budinger says ballin' for Team USA is his ultimate career goal -- even though he's done with pro hoops!

Here's the deal ... last year, 29-year-old Budinger hung it up and moved back to volleyball, the other sport he used to dominate. (Fun fact: he was the #1 men's volleyball player back in high school.)

Chase tells TMZ Sports he and 2-time Olympian Sean Rosenthal are gearin' up for their 1st season as a beach v-ball team ... and he's hoping they can go all the way in the 2020 Games once they crush a couple summers on the sand.

We wouldn't doubt him -- remember, this is the guy who channeled Billy Hoyle and JUMPED OVER DIDDY at the 2012 Slam Dunk Contest!

