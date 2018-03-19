Liberace Former Penthouse Now Chic Office

Liberace's Former L.A. Penthouse Is Now NYLON Media's Chic New Office Space

Liberace's penthouse -- featured in the 2013 film "Behind the Candelabra" -- has undergone a major makeover and is no longer a home ... but a company's headquarters.

TMZ has learned the legendary pianist's former pad in L.A.'s Fairfax District is now the perfect fantasy office of women's fashion and lifestyle company NYLON Media. The glam space is filled with jewel tones, soft textures and gold details ... without forgetting Liberace's lavish style.

We're told Liberace's old living room is now NYLON's main headquarters, and his master bedroom has been transformed into NYLON's music and sound studio.

One of the main attractions of the penthouse -- the pool -- is still a hot spot ... but now serves as a venue for work events.

The chic new office also houses Socialyte, a content creation agency led by influencer Beca Alexander, and SIMPLY, an agency that has worked with Alessandra Ambrosio, Olivia Culpo and Julianne Hough.