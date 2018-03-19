Selena Gomez's Transplant Scars Visible As She Soaks Up Sun in Sydney

Selena Gomez Sun in Sydney Transplant Scar Evident

Selena Gomez put on a bikini and hopped on a boat in Sydney Harbor over the weekend and you can clearly see some of the scarring from her kidney transplant.

Gomez soaked up the sun Sunday with some friends -- and no Bieber.

The scar is not located near the kidney, but Selena had complications immediately after her transplant. An artery broke and she had to get emergency surgery where doctors took a vein from her leg and created a new artery to help stabilize the overactive kidney, which left the scar on her leg.

Selena was in really bad shape before the transplant, so it's a small price for another chance at life.