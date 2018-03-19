Angie Everhart Divorce Hubby Down to Pay Spousal Support

Angie Everhart's Husband Says He'll Pay Spousal Support

Angie Everhart and her estranged husband are on the same page for at least one part of their divorce ... and that's spousal support, and who's gonna pay it.

In new court docs filed by Carl Ferro, and obtained by TMZ ... Angie's ex checked the box signaling he's willing to pay the former SI Swimsuit model spousal support. When Angie filed for divorce, she checked the box indicating she wants him to pay spousal support.

One battle down.

Interestingly, Carl opted to file his response to Angie's divorce petition all by himself -- look, Ma ... no lawyers! We're guessing he can more than afford one, though. Carl founded Sunfare, a food delivery service.

As we first reported ... Angie filed divorce docs last month after about 4 years of marriage. She and Carl have no children together.