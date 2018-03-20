Draymond Green Karma Like A Swift Kick In The ...

Karma Kicks Draymond Green in the Crotch in Warriors vs. Spurs

Karma is a bitch -- just ask Draymond Green, who just got hit with a groin shot 2 years in the making!!

You remember the play ... in Game 3 of 2016's Western Conference Finals, Draymond's leg punted OKC Thunder big Steven Adams square in the nuts.

Dray's always maintained it was accidental ... but it looked pretty bad.

Fast forward to Warriors-Spurs Monday night -- when Draymond met Danny Green at the rim ... and took a knee right around the ball bag! He immediately keeled over in pain and left the game ... and was later diagnosed with a pelvic contusion.

Green now joins Steph, KD and Klay on the injured list ... and ya gotta think Adams (and all of OKC) is smiling right now.

We ain't so cold. Get better, Dray (and mini-Dray)!