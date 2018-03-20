Nick Gordon Frantic 911 Call as He Got Cozy with GF On Heels of Dom. Violence Arrest

Nick Gordon's New 911 Call for Violating Stay Away Order from Girlfriend

EXCLUSIVE

Nick Gordon was ratted out by someone related to Laura Leal -- the gf he's accused of beating -- according to the 911 call placed to cops Monday night.

TMZ has obtained the audio from the caller, who only identified herself as a relative of Laura. She said Gordon was violating his bond by hanging out with Laura. He was released on bond following his arrest last week for attacking her -- and was ordered to stay away from Laura, as a term of release.

The caller was well versed on Gordon's case, and even told the 911 dispatcher his case number, location and other details. You could hear her rifling through papers.

As we reported, Nick told police Leal had snuck into his room while he was asleep and was "just hanging out with him." Leal confirmed that, and said she felt safe with Nick.

Interestingly, the caller said she wanted to remain anonymous because she didn't want to piss off Laura. She said the family is planning an intervention ... to get Laura away from Nick.