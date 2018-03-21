Austin Bomber Mark Conditt Contemplated 'Mission Trip'

Austin Bomber Mark Conditt Contemplated 'Mission Trip'

Breaking News

Austin bomber Mark Conditt was apparently homeschooled by his mom, who proudly announced on social media back in 2013 she graduated him from high school.

Conditt, who was 23 at the time of his death, seemed to be contemplating going on some sort of mission. His mom wrote, "He's thinking of taking some time to figure out what he wants to do ... maybe a mission trip."

His mom also posted a pic of Conditt snowboarding in 2013.

Police say Conditt is responsible for the string of bombings that left 2 dead. So far, authorities are in the dark as to motive.