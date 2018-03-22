Mel B I'm So Extra ... terrestrial

Mel B Wears Futuristic Full-Body Jumpsuit to 'America's Got Talent' Taping

Mel B's all about putting a scare into the fashion world these days ... this time with a full-body outfit from some time in the distant future.

The Spice Girls singer was on her way to judge "America's Got Talent" in rainy Pasadena Thursday when she was spotted in an out-of-this-world hot pink and blue jumpsuit -- equipped with a hood. She's also rocking leather high heels ... from Rihanna's Fenty Puma line.

They don't really match ... but she doesn't seem to care.

You may recall ... Mel was out and about in another eye-popping getup Tuesday that was even more Scary Spice, but it might have been to promote her group's reunion tour later this year.

No clue what she's promoting this time, though.