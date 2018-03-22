Ric Flair Hookin' Up The Rock & Jamie Foxx with Custom Suits

Ric Flair Rock & Jamie Foxx Will Be Drippin' ... In My Custom Suits!

EXCLUSIVE

The Rock, Jamie Foxx, and NFL star Todd Gurley are about to be stylin’ and profilin’ just like The Nature Boy ... 'cause they’re getting fitted for custom Ric Flair suits!!

We spoke with Ric’s business partner -- suit maker Adam Marks (aka Mr. Custom Made) -- before their official launch on Monday ... and asked him about the biggest names picking something out from Naitch's collection.

We're told over 6,000 people in total have expressed interest in swaggin' out like Offset's favorite wrestler. As for the celebs, Ric is personally picking out the fabrics, colors, and patterns for Gurley, Foxx and Rock's suits.

But ya don't gotta have celeb money to be wheelin' n' dealin' like Flair ... they're offering hundreds of fabrics in all styles ranging from around $700 to $2,500.

"I've always been custom made from head to toe," Ric tells us ... "now anyone can have a chance to style and profile like me."

WOOOOO!!!