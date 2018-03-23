Amber Rose Confirms Split With 21 Savage

Amber Rose and 21 Savage are officially over ... but it doesn't seem like she's ready to let the rapper go.

Amber was a guest on "Big Boy's Neighborhood" radio show Friday and Big Boy asked point-blank if she was single. Amber didn't reply with a single yes or no ... instead said she wasn't ready to label herself single because she's still in love with the rapper and thinks about him every day.

There have been rumors for weeks now that the two were done. They began hooking up early last summer and things seemed serious. Amber professed she wanted to marry the rapper and went as far buying him a $50k promise ring.

Amber blamed the breakup on the fame game, but says she hopes her and 21 can still work things out in the future. One thing's for sure, it's a touchy subject.