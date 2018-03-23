Florida 'Hot Cop' Cast for 'Survivor'

Florida 'Hot Cop' Tapped for 'Survivor' Not the Anti-Semitic One

One of the Florida "hot cops" who went viral last year is getting another 15 minutes of fame courtesy of CBS' reality TV -- and we know what you're thinking ... it ain't THAT "hot cop."

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that Officer Daniel Rengering of Gainesville, FL has taken a leave of absence to appear on the next season of "Survivor," which is about to start production. We're told his patrol job will be there for him if and when he returns.

In case you're unfamiliar ... Rengering and 2 of his cop buddies set the Internet ablaze during Hurricane Irma back in September, basically just for being "hot" and on the ground helping folks. Turns out, the guy in the middle -- Michael Hamill -- resigned after his anti-Semitic Facebook posts were uncovered. Rengering had nothing to do with that, though.

As for this latest shot at Hollywood ... sources tell us Rengering was approached by "Survivor" producers about 6 months ago, and that he agreed to be a contestant. He's getting paid for the TV gig ... no less than $10k ... and possibly up to $1M if he wins.

We're told he's flying out to Fiji to start filming season 37 by the end of this week. His last day at the Gainesville Police Department was last week. Good luck, bub.