Jim Carrey Shades Prez Trump With 'Fifty Shades of Decay'

Jim Carrey Shades President Trump with 'Fifty Shades of Decay'

Jim Carrey's brush knows no executive bounds ... he painted President Trump as a sexual deviant who's halfway to baldness.

The comedian posted yet another piece of his artwork on Twitter, and this time he goes after 45 in a piece Carrey dubbed "Fifty Shades of Decay." Carrey paints Trump on top of a blonde woman, who is pulling what's left of his hair. And for good measure ... the presidential seal covers Trump's ass.

Carrey's clearly poking the Prez where it hurts ... and right now all the rage seems to surround the alleged affairs he had with Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels, who is a blonde and got $130k in hush money.

It's not the first time Carrey's taken a stab at the Trump administration. He made Sarah Huckabee Sanders look pretty monstrous. Is Trump Jr. next?