Johnny Manziel Says He Feels Hopeful About Return To Football After Pro Day

Johnny Manziel Hopeful For Football Future After Throwing For Scouts

Johnny Manziel says he's more hopeful than ever for his return to the football field ... telling TMZ Sports he's happy with how he performed in front of NFL scouts on Thursday.

We spoke with the ex-Browns star -- alongside wife Bre Tiesi -- about throwing at the University of San Diego's pro day ... and he told us it was a great opportunity to show off his progress.

But, Johnny ain't letting up on his ComebackSZN campaign just yet ... he says he's gonna keep working out just as hard in hopes of getting on the field -- whether it's for an NFL team or in Canada.

"I'm hopeful with where things are at. I'm happy with my wife, I'm happy with my life ... I'm doing well, I have no complaints. I'm a lot better off than I was in the past."