PBS Fires Back at Tavis Smiley with Countersuit for Sexual Misconduct

Tavis Smiley Sent Porn to Coworkers ... PBS Claims in Countersuit

Ex-PBS host Tavis Smiley just got hit with a countersuit from his former employer, and it lays out the allegations of sexual misconduct ... which include sex with employees and sending porn to coworkers.

PBS filed its suit Friday in Washington, DC claiming Smiley engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct over years. The network hired an investigator after Smiley was initially suspended when employees made claims. In the suit, PBS says it discovered Smiley had multiple sexual encounters with subordinates, made unwanted sexual advances and commented on subordinates' body parts.

According to a witness, PBS says Smiley told one female subordinate, he "would like to see her on her back more often." He also allegedly admitted he "may" have sent pornographic photos to coworkers.

Smiley's show was eventually cancelled, and, as we've reported ... he filed suit against PBS for "trumped up" sexual harassment allegations against him that he claims were racially motivated.

In its suit, PBS is seeking $1.9 million in salary it says it paid Smiley for 2 seasons.