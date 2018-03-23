Russell Simmons Sued Accused of Threatening Woman's Son ... Then Raping Her

Russell Simmons Sued for Rape, Threatening Woman's Son

Breaking News

A woman who claims she attended a concert with Russell Simmons claims the media mogul raped her, and she's suing.

The woman has filed as a Jane Doe and, in her suit, says she was chaperoning her son -- who was in elementary school -- at a hip-hop concert ... when Simmons approached and invited them backstage to meet the headliner. She says they accepted the offer, and afterward ... Simmons invited her to a party at the Clarion Hotel in the Los Angeles area.

She says she dropped off her kid, then hung with Simmons at a hotel bar and a nightclub. According to the suit, obtained by TMZ, he eventually told her he needed to go to his hotel room to "get something." She says when they got there, he closed the door and said, "I'm going to f**k you."

When she said no, she claims Simmons fired back, "I am going to f**k you or I'm going to f**k your son. You decide." In the suit, she says, Simmons then threw her on the bed and raped her.

She's says at least one person in the hotel saw her leave Simmons' room in tears. She's suing for at least $10 million. Daily Mail first reported the lawsuit.

As we've reported, more than a dozen women have accused Simmons of varying forms of sexual misconduct. Jennifer Jarosik filed a $5 million suit against him in January ... also for rape.

We've reached out to Russell's camp regarding the Jane Doe case, but no word back yet.