The Game Slovenian Fan Creeps in for Selfie ... Doesn't End Well

The Game Pushes Slovenian Fan After Selfie Attempt

Exclusive Video

One of The Game's fans tried to take a selfie with him while the rapper was mid-song during a concert in Slovenia, and it was the exact opposite of Justin Timberlake's feel-good Super Bowl moment.

Game's currently in Europe on a 45 city tour, which stopped in the land of Melania Trump last week -- and it looked fully lit. This video shows a ton of fans onstage with Game, but one Slovenian took things a little too far.

The dude invaded Game's personal space for a selfie. Ballsy move, and one that did NOT end well for the fan. Either Game's gonna get ya, or his security will.

Or, in this case, both.