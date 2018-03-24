Sylvester Stallone's Wife Sly's Pull-Ups Are No Biggie ... Do You Guys Even Lift?

Sylvester Stallone's Wife Says Sly's 100-Pound Pull-Ups Are No Biggie

EXCLUSIVE

Sylvester Stallone rippin' pull-ups with a 100-POUND ANCHOR impressed the hell outta us ... but not Sly's wife, Jennifer Flavin, who says it's really ain't no thang!

Don't get it twisted -- Jenn wasn't sneezin' at Stallone's geriatric feats of strength ... where he pumped out 3 reps (give or take) with the weight of a small human tied around his waist.

"That's my man. Yeah, that's my man," Flavin told TMZ Sports

But when it came to the shock factor of the 71-year-old muscling up like Rocky in his prime, she couldn't see what all the fuss was about.

"He's strong. He's been working out his whole life!"

In fact, Jenn says what all us normies gotta do to be like Sly is start hitting the gym!

Right ...