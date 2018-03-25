Sarah Paulson Says Trump is Despicable for Transgender Military Ban

Sarah Paulson Trump is Despicable For Transgender Military Ban

Sarah Paulson has one word for Donald Trump in the wake of his decision to ban transgender people from the military ... despicable.

We got the much-sought-after actress with Holland Taylor Saturday night leaving Craig's, and you can plainly hear the unbridled contempt in her voice with her one-word answer.

On a more optimistic note, Sarah thinks the students who triggered a world-wide march against assault rifles have already changed hearts and minds.

One step forward ... and then there's Donald Trump.