Kenny Smith Bathes in Duke's Tears After They Miss Final 4, 'Anybody But Duke!'

Look away, Blue Devils fans -- Kenny Smith is basking in the glory of Duke's Elite 8 loss to Kansas ... and he ain't holdin' back!

"When UNC is out of it, my alma mater, it's like, 'Anybody but Duke.' So, I'm good right now," Kenny told TMZ Sports. "Anybody but Duke -- that's my motto."

You'd think Kenny would be more upset that his Tar Heels got bounced in the 2nd round ... but seems like Duke getting squeezed was just as sweet for The Jet.

In fact, Kenny was pumped to talk hoops about the teams that did make the Final 4. He goes deep on Loyola-Chicago and Sister Jean ... and tells us which team outta the 4 will be left standing.