Stephen Belafonte Shows Off Tattoo for Eddie Murphy's Daughter

Stephen Belafonte doesn't wear his heart on his sleeve -- he wears his step daughter, Angel ... symbolically, anyway.

We got Stephen outside the Laugh Factory Sunday night in Hollywood and talked to him about his custody battle with Mel B over Eddie Murphy's biological daughter. It's pretty clear Stephen wants to keep his battle in court, but he does show off a tattoo honoring Angel.

Remember ... Stephen practically raised Angel and is fighting for visitation rights, and it's pretty clear how much she means to him. We also ask him about Mel's allegations that he showed the kids ISIS beheadings. Stephen's got strong feelings about that, too.