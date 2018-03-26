Victor Cruz Barkley to Giants 'Easy as Pie' ... Don't Draft A QB

Victor Cruz Says Giants Should Draft Saquon Barkley, Not A Quarterback

EXCLUSIVE

Victor Cruz says the NY Giants' draft decision is "easy as pie" ... telling TMZ Sports there's only one name they should call with the 2nd pick -- Saquon Barkley!!

We spoke with the ex-G-Men star about which NFL prospect he thinks will be the best fit in the Big Apple ... and he says despite the QB-heavy draft class, NY's gotta go with the Penn State superstar.

Cruz says Eli Manning's earned the right to ride off into the sunset on his own terms, so there's no need to pick up his replacement just yet.