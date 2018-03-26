WWE Sues Bootleggers Ahead of WrestleMania 34

WWE Clotheslines Bootleggers!!! Ahead of WrestleMania 34

The WWE just climbed the top rope in court and is ready to drop the elbow ... all to protect its brand ahead of WrestleMania 34.

The World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. just filed legal docs in Louisiana against anonymous makers of unauthorized WWE merch with the org's biggest event just weeks ahead in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Smoothie King Center.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, the WWE wants a temporary restraining order to ban bootleggers from selling unauthorized souvenirs and memorabilia bearing WWE trademarks.

Aside from hawking fake merch, the WWE's also worried about the flammability level of the ink used to print the T-shirts and the safety of the design of other goods ... including wrestling face masks.