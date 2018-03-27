Bill Cosby's Lawyers Fight to Block Jury from Hearing Andrea Constand's Call to Mother

Bill Cosby Retrial Lawyers Fight to Stop Jury From Hearing Accuser's Call to Mom

Bill Cosby's legal team doesn't want the jury to hear a phone call Andrea Constand made to her mom, and is asking a judge to bar it from his retrial ... TMZ has learned.

According to new legal docs ... Cosby's lawyers claim his accuser's call in January 2005 -- in which she tells her mother she was drugged and molested about a year earlier -- is hearsay and shouldn't be allowed.

Both Constand and her mom, Gianna, testified about the call during Cosby's first trial ... which ended in a mistrial.

Jury selection for the 80-year-old comedian's retrial is set to start on April 2, and he's facing charges of sexual assault against Constand. He's pled not guilty.