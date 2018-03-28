Justin Bieber WWJD? Show Compassion for the Less Fortunate

Justin Bieber Sits on the Ground to Chat Up Homeless Couple

Justin Bieber is showing compassion for folks who are down on their luck ... and this could have religious overtones.

Bieber was spotted Wednesday plopping himself down onto an L.A. sidewalk after a SoulCycle sesh to chat up a homeless man and woman who were sleeping on the pavement.

We're not sure what he was talking to them about, but he was clearly interested in what they had to say ... and was in no rush to wrap up the convo.

It's hard to ignore the fact that this is one of the holiest weeks of the year for Christians, and Justin has steeped himself in church life.