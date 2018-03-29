Parkland Leader David Hogg Calls for Laura Ingraham Boycott ... After Cyberbullying

David Hogg Calls for Laura Ingraham Boycott After Cyberbullying

Laura Ingraham picked a fight with the wrong 17-year-old ... her show's now facing David Hogg's wrath ... wrath in the form of a boycott.

The Parkland leader ordered his more than 600,000 followers on Twitter to boycott advertisers who sponsor Ingraham's show on FOX News. The call comes on the heels of Ingraham tweeting Hogg whined about getting rejected by 4 colleges, including UCLA.

Hogg posted a list of 12 companies -- including AT&T, Allstate, Hulu and Trip Advisor -- who advertise on "The Ingraham Angle" and then tweeted at them individually asking why they support cyber bullying.

Truth be told ... TMZ contacted Hogg and asked if he was disappointed about not getting into 4 UC schools despite a 4.2 GPA and spearheading the nationwide March For Our Lives rally. He actually did the OPPOSITE of whining.