Adrian Peterson Says Baker Mayfield's Got Game Like Favre, Brett Agrees!!

Adrian Peterson says Baker Mayfield's definitely got some Brett Favre coursing through his veins ... and get this -- Brett totally sees it too!!

We spoke to AP about the fellow ex-Sooners superstar ... and Peterson says he sees a lot of his old QB in the young prospect. So we went straight to Brett Favre and asked the Hall of Famer if he cosigned the comparison ... and Baker's gonna love this:

"I do. Makes a lot plays with his legs, moving around, buying time ... but mostly his enthusiasm and competitive spirit is what I see,” Favre says.

You might remember ... we spoke with NFL legend Herschel Walker back when everybody and their mother was calling Mayfield the next Johnny Manziel ... and Herschel told us the Sooners QB was way more like Favre than Johnny Football.

Adrian -- Brett's RB during his 2 years with the Vikings -- is 100% down with that comparison, especially after meeting Baker in person ... and he's breaking it down for all you casuals.

"When you think about the young Brett Favre, he scrambled and he ran and he dove for first downs. I feel like he can do those things as well," Peterson said.

There's more -- but you're gonna wanna hear it straight from AP.