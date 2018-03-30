Arnold Schwarzenegger Undergoes Emergency Heart Surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger Undergoes Emergency Heart Surgery

EXCLUSIVE

Arnold Schwarzenegger has undergone emergency open-heart surgery ... TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to Arnold tell TMZ, the 70-year-old Schwarzenegger went to Cedars-Sinai Thursday for a catheter valve replacement. We're told the surgery is somewhat experimental and he developed complications.

Doctors were prepared in case the catheter valve replacement failed ... and quickly decided Arnold needed emergency open-heart surgery, which we're told lasted several hours.

This is not the first time Arnold has gone under the knife for heart surgery. He had an aortic valve replaced in 1997. At the time doctors didn't feel the procedure was urgently needed, but Arnold decided to do it while he was still young. He also said at the time the condition was congenital and had nothing to do with steroids.

As for his condition ... we're told he's stable.