Anthony Davis' Unibrow Shaving April Fools Prank Didn't Fool Anyone

Anthony Davis Psych! Didn't Shave the Unibrow ... April Fools, Y'all!

Anthony Davis thinks he pulled a fast one by revealing that he DIDN'T shave his unibrow -- but if we're being honest, he actually wasn't fooling anyone ... like at all.

Davis posted a follow-up photo Sunday -- April Fools Day -- which showed that he hadn't done the deed ... shaving his iconic uni. He captioned his pic, "Come on y'all!! Y'all knew I wasn't cutting it lol. #AprilFools We got ya!! @redbull"

Thing is ... tons of people online weren't buying what he was selling Saturday -- a video of himself getting ready to to shave the brow ... but then the camera conveniently cutting out at the moment of truth. Next thing you know, the brow had been split into two.

Even the two brows looked suspicious, though -- like he'd added heavy makeup or some kind of prosthetic on his forehead. Now, we know why ... it was all a joke. Good one, bro.